Edwards agrees to let GOP keep its governing body districts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Republicans can keep the districts they want for their governing body.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law two measures that keep the Republican Party from having to follow a 1980s-era law that would have had it dramatically rework its State Central Committee districts.

The Republican and Democratic central committees manage party activities, select state party leadership and determine delegates to the national party conventions, among other things.

Republicans didn’t want to have to comply with a 33-year-old law written by Democrats that would newly have applied to the GOP central committee districts because Republicans topped the 30% voter registration benchmark in Louisiana.

