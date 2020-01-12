DOTD reopen Louisiana highways related to overnight severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (1/12/20) The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reopened highways in Louisiana related to overnight severe weather.

Caddo Parish:

– I-49 northbound & southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires.

Bienville Parish:

– US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines.

Claiborne Parish:

– LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines.

Webster Parish:

– US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines.

DOTD says please use caution when traveling in areas experiencing storm damage, and only drive through those areas if absolutely necessary.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.