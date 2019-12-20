Distribution center to bring 460 jobs to New Orleans area

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – (12/20/19) Louisiana’s governor and Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. say a new Medline distribution center will bring more than 460 new jobs to a New Orleans suburb.

A news release says salaries will average $37,400.

The 800,000-square-foot, $53 million facility will be built in Covington, across 24-mile-wide Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans.

It will replace a smaller distribution center between Covington and Goodbee.

