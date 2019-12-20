Distribution center to bring 460 jobs to New Orleans area

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – (12/20/19) Louisiana’s governor and Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. say a new Medline distribution center will bring more than 460 new jobs to a New Orleans suburb.

A news release says salaries will average $37,400.

The 800,000-square-foot, $53 million facility will be built in Covington, across 24-mile-wide Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans.

It will replace a smaller distribution center between Covington and Goodbee.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories