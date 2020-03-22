Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Disagreements continue to rise on need for change in tax incentive program

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (The Advocate) — Louisiana’s Legislative Auditor’s Office is suggesting changes to a tax break aimed at encouraging businesses to locate or expand in the state.

But the state’s economic development department disagrees with the findings.

The Advocate reports that the auditor’s office recommends caps on rebates of sales and use taxes and certain expenses under the Louisiana Quality Jobs incentive program.  

The Louisiana Economic Development department defended the current program.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories