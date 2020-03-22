Disagreements continue to rise on need for change in tax incentive program

NEW ORLEANS (The Advocate) — Louisiana’s Legislative Auditor’s Office is suggesting changes to a tax break aimed at encouraging businesses to locate or expand in the state.
But the state’s economic development department disagrees with the findings.
The Advocate reports that the auditor’s office recommends caps on rebates of sales and use taxes and certain expenses under the Louisiana Quality Jobs incentive program.
The Louisiana Economic Development department defended the current program.
