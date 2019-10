IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (10/12/2019) — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says a disabled elderly man appears to be the only victim of a house fire on Saturday.

According to the State Fire Marshal‘s Facebook page, the 75-year-old man is the only person living at the Bayou Goula home. Firefighters were called to the 31000 block of Robinson Road around Noon Saturday. The man was found inside.

More information will be released as their investigation continues.