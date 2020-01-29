Diocese of Baton Rouge adds to list of clergymen credibly accused of abuse

WALLERDORF, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 21: A crucifix stands on the grounds of a Catholic church on September 21, 2018 in Wallerdorf, Germany. The German Bishops Conference is due to release a report on September 25, 2018 in Fulda on sexual abuse by German Catholic priests. According to the report there have been at least 3,677 victims, mostly boys, of abuse in the years between 1946 and 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (1/29/20) According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, there are two more priests on the list of clergymen credibly accused of abuse.

There names are Richard Raphael Archer and Lawrence Dark.

Information about each priest can be found below:

Name: Richard Raphael Archer, O.P. (Reported by Dominican Friars Province of St. Joseph)

Affiliation: Order of Preachers

Date of Birth: 1929

Profession: 1952

Year of Ordination: 1958 Became part of the Province of St. Martin de Porres when it was formed in 1979* Removed from public ministry by Province of St. Martin de Porres in 2002 Pastoral Assignment: St. Joseph, Ponchatoula

Present State: Age: 89 (as of June 21, 2019)

*On Dec 8, 1979, the Province of St. Martin de Porres (Southern USA) was established from some of the territory and friars of the Province of St. Joseph (Eastern USA) and the Province of St. Albert the Great (Central USA).

Name: Lawrence Dark, C.S.C. (Reported by Congregation of the Holy Cross United States Province of Brothers and Priests and Archdiocese of New Orleans)

Affiliation: Congregation of the Holy Cross

Number of Allegations: Multiple Years & Locations of Incident(s): 1960s-1970s Louisiana Status: Allegations received in 1994 and 2008 after his death Assignments: Sacred Heart Parish- New Orleans, LA St. George’s College- Santiago, Chile Reynolds Institute- Albany , LA William E. Anderson Memorial Boys Town – Ponchatoula, LA

The addition of these two priests means that there are now 12 clergymen from the Diocese of Baton Rouge on this list.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge said, the individuals on this list “served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge. They have been publicly identified by other dioceses or institutes of consecrated life on reports similar to this list for reasons unrelated to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.”

