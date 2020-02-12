DeSoto Parish deputy dies in two-vehicle crash while on duty

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/LMSS) – DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson announced the death of Deputy Donna Richardson.

Richardson-Below lost her life in a tragic two vehicle crash while on duty, Richardson said, adding that “She was a beacon of light and impacted all who knew her.”

Richardson-Below had been with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office since January of 2019.

Previously, she worked as an agent with Louisiana Probation and Parole.

