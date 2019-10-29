Deputies, former state trooper rescue horse trapped in collapsed pen in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Louisiana State Trooper and Bossier Parish deputies rescued a trapped horse from a collapsed livestock pen in Benton Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, former LSP trooper JC Kelly of Strongmen Movers was driving down Linton-Bellevue Road when he spotted a collapsed livestock pen. When he looked closer, Kelly saw that a horse was trapped.

“When looking closer, a horse was seen, in obvious distress, desperately kicking and flailing, trying to get free from the fencing. The horse was found, entangled in the fencing, wounded and bleeding, and suffocating as its neck was trapped in between the aluminum fence railing.”

Strongmen Movers personnel say they called BPSO for assistance, and deputies Jessie Bearden and Mark Fortenberry arrived at the scene with firefighters from Benton Fire Department and Bossier Parish Animal Control following behind them.

Deputy Bearden says the horse was nearly dead when they arrived at the scene.“When I got there, the horse was passed out and near death,” Bearden said. “We positioned the horse better so he could get some air, and I consoled the horse to ensure he didn’t hurt himself anymore.”

Once free from the fencing, the horse stood up and appeared to be free of any major injuries.

“We are so thankful, and we praise the Lord for all who were involved, in the rescuing of this beautiful animal,” said Strongmen personnel.