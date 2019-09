ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — One two-year old in Ascension Parish has a themed birthday and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was invited to attend.













Photo’s courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

APSO said, “Lt. Richard Boe and Staff Sergeant Chet Chambless attended a two-year-old’s birthday party which was a police officer theme.”

As you can see from the pictures, the two-year-old is a big fan of the sheriff’s office.