Cyberattack hit 10% of Louisiana’s state government servers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (11/22/19) Louisiana’s technology office says one in ten of the 5,000 computer network servers that power operations across state government were damaged by this week’s cyberattack.

Neal Underwood is Louisiana’s deputy chief information officer. He told budget committee lawmakers Friday that the ransomware attack wasn’t catastrophic to state government. No data was lost, and no ransom was paid.

But Underwood says the impact for some agencies was significant. Technology staff has been working around the clock since Monday’s attack to get online systems and services back up and running.

Underwood expects to have all state agencies resuming normal operations by Monday. Among the most public disruption has been to the Office of Motor Vehicles, which shuttered its branch locations.

An investigation into the source of the attack is ongoing.

