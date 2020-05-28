CVS Health opens more drive-thru test sites in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Friday, May 29, 15 new CVS Health drive-thru testing sites are opening in Louisiana.
This will mean that 23 CVS Health drive-thru test sites are open in the state.
The 15 new locations will use self-swab tests.
The new CVS Health testing sites in the state are:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510
- CVS Pharmacy, 1214 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714
- CVS Pharmacy, 3384 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- CVS Pharmacy, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
- CVS Pharmacy, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
- CVS Pharmacy, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
- CVS Pharmacy, 1850 North Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433
- CVS Pharmacy, 640 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726
- CVS Pharmacy, 1326 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503
- CVS Pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508
- CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201
- CVS Pharmacy, 3621 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131
- CVS Pharmacy, 1013 East Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570
- CVS Pharmacy, 7004 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, LA 70458
You can find a complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites here.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
If you are interested in visiting one of these testing sites, you must register first at CVS Health.
