Crisis counseling by text available for people in Louisiana

People in Louisiana can now use a new, confidential counseling text line to help during a crisis. The Louisiana Department of Health says by texting REACHOUT to 741741, you can communicate with a trained crisis counselor for help.

“If you or anyone you know may be struggling with the COVID-19 crisis, please urge them to take advantage of this unique program offered by the state,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “The issues impacting many people may linger as we transition through the different phases of recovery.”

The texting counseling service is available to help people connect and cope with stress, anxiety and other difficult situations as a result of COVID-19.

“This pandemic has brought much uncertainty and it is a difficult time for each of us,” said Karen Stubbs, Assistant Secretary of Office of Behavioral Health, Louisiana Department of Health. “This texting resource is an addition to the other resources and materials we have been providing that address anxiety, mental health and substance use challenges during this crisis. If additional help is needed a referral can be made to the appropriate behavioral health provider.”

LDH says the service is free, and available 24/7. You can also call 1-866-310-7977.

