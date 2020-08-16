Crawfish farmers eligible for USDA coronavirus aid program

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Crawfish farmers are now eligible for a $16 billion coronavirus aid program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Crawfish are among scores of commodities added Tuesday to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced in May.

Louisiana’s congressional delegation, state Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the LSU AgCenter have been pushing to add farmed crawfish to the list.

A letter sent by Louisiana’s U.S. senators and representatives says crawfish farmers have lost more than $146 million because of the pandemic.

Program details are available at www.farmers.gov/cfap.