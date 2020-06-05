COVID-19 reopenings: Some Louisiana businesses busy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some businesses are slammed and others are waiting for their first customers or taking another week to prepare as Louisiana eases up on the brakes hit in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Bars, massage facilities, bowling alleys, recreational pools and tattoo shops in Louisiana were allowed to reopen Friday after a 2 1/2-month closure.

Restaurants and other businesses that had been allowed to open in mid-May at 25% of capacity may expand to half-capacity under an order signed Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

He says the new rules will be in effect for at least three weeks.

