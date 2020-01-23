Courthouse in Louisiana temporarily evacuated after bomb threat

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (1/23/20) According to St. Mary Parish Government officials, the parish courthouse was evacuated this afternoon following a bomb threat.

Officials say at approximately 11:25 a.m. a call came into the St. Mary Parish Courthouse reporting a bomb threat.

The Courthouse was evacuated and with the help of the Franklin Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Chitimacha Police Department, a search was conducted.

The Courthouse was then re-opened at 1:00 p.m.

The Franklin Police Department is conducting an investigation into the threat.

