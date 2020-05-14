Court: Suit against LSU in frat pledge’s death can continue

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, file photo, Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver sit in a House committee room behind a photo of their son, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, a Louisiana State University freshman who died with a blood-alcohol content six times higher than the legal limit for driving in what authorities say was a hazing incident, in Baton Rouge, La. A federal appeals court says Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver can pursue a lawsuit that says the university disciplines sororities and fraternities differently because of gender. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (The Advocate) — A federal appeals court says the parents of a Louisiana State University freshman who died during a hazing ritual can pursue a lawsuit that says the university disciplines sororities and fraternities differently because of gender.

Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver filed a lawsuit in 2018 on behalf of their son Maxwell Gruver, who died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party in 2017.

On Tuesday, the appeals court ruled that because LSU accepts federal funding, it waives sovereign immunity from lawsuits claiming sexual discrimination.

The suit said LSU committed discriminatory disciplinary actions by policing sorority hazing incidents stricter than fraternity hazing.

LSU did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.