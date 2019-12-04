Court often drops charges in misdemeanor domestic violence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/4/19) New data says a Louisiana prosecutor’s office has dropped charges in nearly 90% of misdemeanor domestic violence cases it has closed since the beginning of 2018.

News outlets report a public safety analyst presented the data to the New Orleans City Council on Tuesday.

The data showed that only 6.6% of the domestic violence cases tried in Municipal Court led to convictions, as compared to the roughly 25% conviction rate in Criminal District Court.

Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says that nearly all the dropped cases involved victims or witnesses who failed to show up in court or testify at trial.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.