Coronavirus reaches 2 Louisiana prisons as cases increase

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards answers questions from reporters about his state’s rapid escalation of coronavirus cases, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two workers at Louisiana state prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced the cases of COVID-19 in a statement Thursday evening that didn’t name the two prisons where the employees worked.

The agency says the workers had limited contact with other staff and inmates and no inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Inmates who may have been exposed to the workers are quarantined.

The announcement heightened concerns that the tightly packed populations are at risk for an outbreak.

Louisiana has surpassed 2,700 people known to be infected with the virus. The state health department says 119 residents have died from COVID-19.

