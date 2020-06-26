Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,354 new cases, total of 54,769

Baton Rouge, La. (June 26, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reports 1,354 COVID-19 cases reported to the state since yesterday, bringing the total to 54,769 cases.

The vast majority (91%) of today’s increase in case growth is tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes.

In terms of timeline, the specimen collection date of 92% of these cases ranges from June 19 to June 26, i.e., today’s big increase is not tied to a backlog.

The percent positivity of test results reported to the state is 7.8%; the federal goal is to keep this figure below 10%.

Unfortunately, LDH also reports an additional 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 3,077 deaths since the start of the pandemic.