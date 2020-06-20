Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 870 new cases, 20 new deaths in Saturday update

BATON ROUGE, La. – (June 20, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 870 new cases and 20 new deaths on Saturday, June 20. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 49,385 and the total number of deaths to 2,992.

According to LDH, Friday’s total case count reflects an additional increase of 870 cases and 20 deaths.

There were a total of 135 new cases under our coverage area with no new reported deaths.

According to the LDH website, they haven’t received all of the hospitalization data yet so these numbers are subject to change.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,927 cases, 66 deaths (46 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 414 cases, 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish – 375 cases, 20 deaths (3 new cases)

Madison Parish – 308 cases, 2 deaths (19 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 273 cases, 19 deaths (4 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 308 cases (48 new cases)

Winn Parish – 225 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 189 cases, 15 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 182 cases, 6 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 152 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 148 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 105 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 101 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 94 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 86 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 24 cases (no change)

