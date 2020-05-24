Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reporting a total of 37,169 and 2,567 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 23, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 129 new cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday, May 24. Today’s update brings the total number of cases across the state to 37,169 with a total of 2,567 deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 11 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,045 cases and 35 deaths, an increase of 3 case since Saturday’s update. Union Parish reported 1 new death in Sunday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: