Convicted felon caught with 686 Ecstasy pills, Promethazine syrup and a stolen firearm

THIBODAUX, La. (WVLA) – Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue recently announced the arrest of Kevin Tolbert, 34, for multiple drug charges and possession of a stolen fire arm after 686 pills of Ecstasy, Promethazine syrup and a stolen firearm were found during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Thibodaux Police Department Narcotic’s Agents pulled over a 2006 Maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer for failing to stop at a stop sign. After being hesitant to stop the vehicle for police, Tolbert finally came to a stop in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Tolbert was seen reaching toward the passenger side of the vehicle. Agents ordered Tolbert to exit the vehicle seven times before he complied.

A canine gave a positive alert to the odor of some type of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. Tolbert seemed to be nervous upon contact with the agents. A search of the vehicle rendered the findings of a loaded Smith & Wesson Pistol, one full pint bottle of suspected Promethazine Syrup and 686 suspected Ecstasy pills. Authorities learned that the firearm was stolen out of Texas. All items seized, were found in the locked glove compartment, which is the direction Tolbert was seen reaching prior to exiting the vehicle.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, Tolbert was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he later posted a $50,600.00 bond.

