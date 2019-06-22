Coast Guard medevacs 31-year-old man from fishing vessel

Breaking News
NEW ORLEANS (U.S. C.G.) – (6/22/19) The Coast Guard medevacd a 31-year-old crewmember off a fishing vessel near Morgan City, Louisiana, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the fishing vessel Madness at 1:25 pm about a male crew member sustaining a cut to his hand and requiring medical assistance.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew.

The aircrew arrived at 3:03 pm, hoisted the crew member, and transferred him to Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, Louisiana, and is in stable condition.

