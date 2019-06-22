Coast Guard medevacs 31-year-old man from fishing vessel

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. C.G.) – (6/22/19) The Coast Guard medevacd a 31-year-old crewmember off a fishing vessel near Morgan City, Louisiana, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the fishing vessel Madness at 1:25 pm about a male crew member sustaining a cut to his hand and requiring medical assistance.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew.

The aircrew arrived at 3:03 pm, hoisted the crew member, and transferred him to Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, Louisiana, and is in stable condition.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.