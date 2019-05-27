Coast Guard: 2,100 gallons of oil spills off Louisiana coast
GALLIANO, La. (WVLA) - (5/27/19) Cleanup efforts are underway in Lafourche Parish, where a mechanical failure caused roughly 2,100 gallons of crude oil to spill Sunday.
Coast Guard and state-run crews near the Bowley Cap Facility have closed the source of the leak.
A pollution response team has deployed materials to contain the spill.
Three drum devices are skimming the leaked oil from Lake Bully Bonds.
The following agencies are aiding the response:
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Recovery operations are set to continue Monday morning.
Exactly what caused the leak remains unclear.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
