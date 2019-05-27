Coast Guard: 2,100 gallons of oil spills off Louisiana coast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A pollution response team from Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma lowers a drum skimmer after crude oil spilled into Lake Bully Bonds near Galliano, Louisiana on Sunday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Marine Safety Unit Houma)

GALLIANO, La. (WVLA) - (5/27/19) Cleanup efforts are underway in Lafourche Parish, where a mechanical failure caused roughly 2,100 gallons of crude oil to spill Sunday.

Coast Guard and state-run crews near the Bowley Cap Facility have closed the source of the leak.

A pollution response team has deployed materials to contain the spill.

Three drum devices are skimming the leaked oil from Lake Bully Bonds.

The following agencies are aiding the response:

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Recovery operations are set to continue Monday morning.

Exactly what caused the leak remains unclear.

