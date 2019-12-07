Co-inventor of New Orleans ‘hand grenade’ cocktail dies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/7/19) The co-founder of a chain of bars in New Orleans’ French Quarter who helped create an iconic cocktail known as the “hand grenade” has died.

NOLA.com reports that Earl Bernhardt died Thursday at the age of 80. One of his daughters, Jennifer Bernhardt Scott, told the news site he was at his New Orleans home.

A cause of death was not disclosed, but NOLA.com said in recent years he had suffered from a series of heart problems.

The frozen, lime green “hand grenade” is a common site along Bourbon Street. It’s served in a tall-necked plastic container with a smiling hand grenade at its base.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.