Breaking News
Police looking for suspect wanted for double homicide of Camden mother and 4-year-old son

Charged in pledge’s death, suspect says grand jury flawed

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) A former LSU student charged in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver wants the indictment thrown out because of a computer glitch.

The Advocate reports that the attorney for 21-year-old Matthew Naquin (NAH’-kan) argues in a state court motion that the selection of grand jurors for Naquin’s case was flawed.

Anyone born after mid-1993 was not called to serve on grand juries in East Baton Rouge Parish for more than seven years because of the computer glitch, which was discovered in a different case.

Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was indicted on a negligent homicide charge in Gruver’s death. He’s set for trial July 8.

But, a ruling in Naquin’s favor could mean the case would have to be presented to a new grand jury.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story