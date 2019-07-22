Celebrating the life of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

(WVLA) – (7/22/19) Baton Rouge civil rights leader and beloved community member, Sadie Roberts-Joseph will be laid to rest, Monday, after a public celebration of her life.

A celebration of life service is set for 10:00 Monday morning at the Living Faith Christian Center on Winbourne Avenue.

Roberts-Joseph was found in the truck of her car July 12. One of her tenants, Ronn Bell, has been arrested in connection to her death.

Since her death, community members and residents have shared an outpouring of love for her contributions in bringing the community together.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was 75 years old.

