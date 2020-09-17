Cassidy, Kennedy Work to Provide Tax Relief for Louisiana Hurricane Laura Victims

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., acknowledges supporters as he arrives at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON – According to the office for Senator Bill Cassidy, Senators Cassidy (R-LA) and John Kennedy (R-LA) are continuing their efforts to provide support for the people of Louisiana impacted by the Hurricane Laura.

According to the office, Senators Cassidy and Kennedy introduced a bipartisan bill with Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to attempt to provide tax relief to the individuals, families, and small businesses in Presidentially declared disaster areas, including those impacted by Hurricane Laura, the wildfires in California and Oregon, and the derecho in Iowa.

This bill gives tax relief to those Hurricane Laura victims who wish to use their own money to recover their lives and the businesses. Senator Cassidy

This smart, targeted tax relief for people and businesses will help Louisianians pick up the pieces from Hurricane Laura to rebuild. Now is the time to incentivize giving to charities and keeping workers on the payroll, which is why I’m fighting for the Disaster Tax Relief Act. Senator Kennedy

Background

The Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 provides tax relief for individuals and businesses in Presidentially declared disaster areas for major disasters declared on or after July 1, 2020, through the period ending 60 days after the date of enactment.

The bill will: