Cassidy, Delegation Ask Trump to Continue Funding for Louisiana National Guard’s COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON (Press Release) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) led the Louisiana congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Trump on Wednesday asking that his administration continue to fund the Louisiana Army National Guard’s (LANG) COVID-19 response.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA01), and U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham (R-LA05), Mike Johnson (R-LA04), Clay Higgins (LA03), Garret Graves (R-LA06) and Cedric Richmond (D-LA01) all signed onto the letter.

The LANG has played a critical role in Louisiana’s response to the pandemic. Its soldiers and airmen have supported testing for 47,000 residents, distributed more than 26 million items of personal protective equipment and distributed more than 5 million pounds of food. Without a deployment extension, funds will not be available for LANG to continue its mission.

“Sustaining the National Guard forces through July 31, 2020, will enable Louisiana to continue to reopen the state’s economy by supporting aggressive action towards meeting phased testing goals, distribution of medical supplies and protective equipment, and state-wide foodbank operations,” delegation members wrote. “We urge your prompt approval of this request so that Louisiana may continue to employ the National Guard as deemed necessary to support COVID-19 response efforts.

