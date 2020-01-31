Caddo Parish: Man found guilty of molesting his 12-year-old relative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (1/31/20) A man accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl related to him almost four years ago was convicted by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the jury, which consisted of 10 women and two men, found 46-year-old Ephraim Lemuel Wilson of Chula Vista, California guilty of molestation of a juvenile female relative and child pornography.

The district attorney’s office says Wilson took the victim to a movie theater and then to his hotel room in late October 2016. Wilson allegedly molested his 12-year-old relative at both locations, and he took illicit photos of her at the hotel with a cell phone.

The victim immediately told her mother about the incident after it happened, and she told her counselors at school the following morning. According to the DA’s office, Shreveport police sex-crime detectives were able to identify and find Wilson at the Shreveport Regional Airport. He was arrested as he was boarding a plane back to California.

Wilson, who remains incarcerated at the Caddo Correctional Center, will return to court on Mar. 4 to receive his sentence from District Judge Ramona Emanuel.

