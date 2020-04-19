Coronavirus Information

Businessmen: New Orleans must reopen to save its economy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of local businessmen is urging government leaders to reopen New Orleans soon, underscoring the friction between shutting down the economy and curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of The Advocate, they say “a managed return to work” on May 1 is needed to save the city’s tourism industry and other businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday reported 29 more deaths statewide from COVID-19. That is down from a peak daily total of 129 deaths on April 14.

The governor said nearly 1,750 people are hospitalized in Louisiana, down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients about a week ago.

