Bullying task force created in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (10/11/19) Balloons flew high in memory of Traeh Thyssen being gone too soon. The 13-year-old took his life after his mother says he was bullied.

Catching the attention of many, state legislators discussed how to put an end to bullying.

One resolution they came up with was possibly changing the definition of bullying to: a pattern of behavioral, physical or emotional harm. The definition would give examples such as, excluding someone from activities, threats or teasing, hitting and more.

Members of the taskforce say they’re fearful bullying won’t end, and their suggestions won’t make an impact.

While one member said the issue is students aren’t taking accountability, another said schools aren’t following the rules by requiring personnel to receive the required suicide prevention training.

Former principle Donald Songy says though bullying has always been a problem, it’s gotten severely worse due to social media.

“It makes it even more difficult for the schools because a lot of the bullying happens [off campus],” he said.

Overall, the members of the taskforce says they don’t know the complete solution to bullying, but they hope it comes to an end soon.

Family and friends of Thyseen agree.

