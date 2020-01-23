Brewery to reopen for first time since Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (1/23/20) A historic New Orleans brewery that’s been shuttered since Hurricane Katrina will officially reopen in a new location this weekend.

News outlets report the grand opening of Dixie Brewery is scheduled for Saturday.

The brewery originally opened in 1907. Floods and looting after the hurricane contributed to its closure.

Now, the new facility boasts a bar, cafe, outdoor space, museum and games.

The company also plans to offer tours showing parts of the production process.

The new brewery has created jobs for more than 40 people.

