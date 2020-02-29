Breaux Bridge man busted on burglary and drug counts

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man is behind bars after the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Poche Bridge Road.

Trey Cormier, 32, was arrested as part of an investigation that began earlier in the week. As the search warrant was executed, officials say they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Cormier was also arrested on a warrant in connection with a recent burglary.

Cormier faces charges of simple burglary, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a Schedule II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond for the simple burglary charge. No bond had been set on the narcotics charges.

