Boy Scouts of America reacts to arrest of former scout leader on child porn charges

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WVLA) – (11/27/19) The Boy Scouts of America released a statement late Tuesday afternoon, responding to the arrest of former scout leader Randy Miller Jr. of Denham Springs, who has been booked with 500 counts of child pornography.

“We were shocked and disturbed to learn about the allegations against this individual. These actions are reprehensible and run counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) stands. Upon learning of these claims, we took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs.

Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs – it is our top priority. The Boy Scouts of America has a multi-layered process of safeguards informed by experts, including the following, all of which act as barriers to abuse: a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interactions alone with children – either in person, online, or via text; a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses; a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.

Boy Scouts of America