Bossier Republicans endorse Abraham in race for Louisiana Governor

Gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham arrives at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office to sign up to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The candidate sign-up period for Louisiana’s statewide elections ends Thursday, with the governor’s race at the top of the ballot. (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/6/19) Republican Ralph Abraham has picked up the support of the Bossier Parish Republican Party in his run for Louisiana Governor.

The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee has endorsed Abraham over Eddie Rispone.

Abraham has also picked up the endorsements of the Jefferson Parish, Rapides Parish, St. Charles Parish, and St. Landry Parish Republican Executive Committees.

“Ralph Abraham is a proven conservative who knows how to win. The Bossier Republican Parish Executive Committee proudly endorses him and encourages conservatives across the state to support Ralph” said Mike Collier, Bossier Republican Parish Executive Committee Chairman.

Abraham and Rispone are both challenging incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in the October 12 election. The runoff is set for November 16.

