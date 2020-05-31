Bills aimed at easing reentry sent to Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Legislation pitched as easing the ability for people convicted of crimes in Louisiana to search for jobs is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk.

A 33-0 vote of the Senate on Friday sent the governor a bill by Republican Sen. Patrick McMath that would require a state-issued photo ID issued to inmates being released from prison to also include licensing and certification programs the person completed while incarcerated.

An earlier unanimous Senate vote gave final passage to a measure from Republican Rep. Phillip DeVillier that would allow probation and parole officers to use their cellphone or other electronic devices to check on people under supervision, rather than requiring an in-person hearing.

