Bill to add 'Home of the Who Dat Nation" to welcome signs at state lines head to governor's desk

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - (5/29/19) With 35-0 vote, the Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would add "Home of the Who Dat Nation" to welcome signs at state lines on Interstate 10.

The bill would allow the State Department of Transportation to add the widely used chant to the Louisiana welcome signs east and westbound on I-10 at the Texas and Mississippi state lines, and in downtown New Orleans at the exit to the Superdome.

The state department would make those signs, provided it receives local or private money for the construction, not to exceed $1,100, the bill states.

The most recent version of the bill is far less than what author Senator William Bishop of New Orleans had envisioned.

Bill No. 134 filed by Bishop sought to rename Interstate 10 from the Mississippi state line to the Texas state line Who Dat Nation Highway

