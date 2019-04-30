Bill outlaws handheld cellphone use while driving

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL) - (4/30/19) The Louisiana State House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works approved a billthat outlaws handheld cellphone use while driving. The bill requires drivers to use a hands-free device.

Drivers could be fined up to $300 if ticketed by law enforcement.

It's already illegal to text and drive and visit social media sites while driving in Louisiana.

The bill now moves to the full house.