Bill Cassidy launches his first TV ad ahead of fall election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has started television advertising for his reelection bid.
The Republican senator Wednesday launched his first 30-second spot that focuses on his work on veterans’ issues.
Cassidy is running for a second six-year term on the Nov. 3 ballot and serves on the Senate’s Committee on Veterans Affairs.
His first TV ad of his reelection campaign touts his work on mental health services, job assistance and other legislation aimed at supporting veterans.
Cassidy has 14 opponents in the race.
His highest profile challenger is Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
