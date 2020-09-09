Bill Cassidy launches his first TV ad ahead of fall election

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., acknowledges supporters as he arrives at the office of the Secretary of State to register as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has started television advertising for his reelection bid.

The Republican senator Wednesday launched his first 30-second spot that focuses on his work on veterans’ issues.

Cassidy is running for a second six-year term on the Nov. 3 ballot and serves on the Senate’s Committee on Veterans Affairs.

His first TV ad of his reelection campaign touts his work on mental health services, job assistance and other legislation aimed at supporting veterans.

Cassidy has 14 opponents in the race.

His highest profile challenger is Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.