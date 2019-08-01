Beginning Thursday, August 1, all children under 13 required to ride in backseat of car

(KLFY) – (8/1/19) Beginning Thursday, August 1, a new Louisiana child safety seat law goes into effect, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Parents and caregivers need to be informed of the new regulations and prepare to adjust seats as needed.

The new law keeps children in more protected restraint systems and safer positions until they are older, LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

“We have a law that is considered a model for other states to follow, but our goal is to make sure it is followed here in Louisiana,” Freeman said.

“I urge anyone who transports a child in a motor vehicle to inform themselves about the new law and to ensure their child is properly restrained in the right seat in the right position.”

The new law requires children in a motor vehicle to remain in the most protected category of child restraint for a longer period of time. Children must remain in car seats, boosters or the back seat of vehicles for as long as it is appropriate for a child’s age, and according to the car seat manufacturer’s instructions for height and weight limitations.

The new law also requires that all children ride in the back seat of vehicles with lap and shoulder belts until they are 13 years old.

