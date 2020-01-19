Aviation maintenance company opening at Louisiana airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – (1/19/20) An aviation maintenance and repair facility will open at a northwest Louisiana airport to serve commercial airline customers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Advanced Aero Services’s plans for a new facility at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The startup company, called AAS, plans to create 60 new jobs at the site by next year, with an average annual salary of $49,600 plus benefits.

Hiring is expected to begin within two months. AAS plans to establish its operations in an existing hangar located in the Shreveport Regional Airport’s Aeropark.

Then, it will seek financing for an expansion that the governor’s office said is expected to lead to as many as 1,000 jobs within the decade.

Louisiana is giving AAS workforce training assistance along with tax breaks.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.