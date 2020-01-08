August trial set for Louisiana man accused of killing 5

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WVLA) – (1/8/20) An August trial date has been set for a 22-year-old man accused of a killing five people in Louisiana last year.

Dakota Theriot appeared Monday in state district court in Livingston Parish where a judge set trial for Aug. 10.

But The Advocate reports the trial might be delayed until 2021 as defense attorneys deal with scheduling conflicts.

Prosecutors said Theriot fatally shot his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, along with her dad and brother in Livingston Parish before driving to neighboring Ascension Parish and shooting his parents in their trailer last January. A trial date hasn’t been set in Ascension Parish.

