Attorney who fought for civil rights in Louisiana has died

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A defender of civil rights in Louisiana, attorney Richard Sobol, has died. Sobol’s wife, Anne, said he died March 24 of complications stemming from treatment for cancer.

He was 82.

Sobol’s career included groundbreaking litigation involving desegregation of schools, employment discrimination against minorities and women, electing blacks to public office and a case that led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to a trial by jury in state criminal cases.

Gary Duncan, the subject of that lawsuit, says Sobol’s death is a “great loss” to the world. He says Sobol believed that everybody should have equal rights.

