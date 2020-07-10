At least 3 statues in New Orleans vandalized, toppled

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say at least two statues of prominent historical figures were pulled from their pedestals in New Orleans and another has been covered with red spray paint.

Toppled late Thursday were statues of John McDonogh, a slave owner who left his fortune to educating children, and Charles Didier Drew, the first Confederate officer killed in the Civil War.

A third monument, to educator and philanthropist Sophie B. Wright, was spray-painted with “BLM,” which stands for Black Lives Matter, and had a hood placed over its head.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration said those responsible “will face consequences.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.