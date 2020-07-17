Assistance available to Louisiana renters affected by virus

People line up at the Covid-19 testing site at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer $24 million in emergency rent assistance to low-income residents faced with the threat of eviction because their paychecks have taken a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the program Thursday.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has started taking applications for the aid at LARentHelp.com and will use federal dollars to finance the program.

Information also is available by calling 211.

The rental aid will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of the tenants.

Keith Cunningham, executive director of the housing corporation, says the assistance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to an estimated 10,000 people.

