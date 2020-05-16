Are your favorite non-essential places reopening the right way? The State Fire Marshal has an answer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) –The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal (SFM) , in partnership with The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards, has provided strict Phase One guidance for the reopening of all non-essential businesses.

Are your favorite or most frequented establishments following the guidelines ?

Find the guidelines for each type of non-essential establishment below:

Business or Organization

Restaurants and Cafes

Salons and Barbershops

Outdoor Sports

Museums, Zoos and Aquariums

Libraries

Movie Theaters

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

