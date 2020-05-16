Are your favorite non-essential places reopening the right way? The State Fire Marshal has an answer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) –The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal (SFM) , in partnership with The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards, has provided strict Phase One guidance for the reopening of all non-essential businesses.
Are your favorite or most frequented establishments following the guidelines ?
Find the guidelines for each type of non-essential establishment below:
Business or Organization
Restaurants and Cafes
Salons and Barbershops
Outdoor Sports
Museums, Zoos and Aquariums
Libraries
Movie Theaters
Gyms and Fitness Centers
Places of Worship
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.