Breaking News
Crossett Police department arrests Crossett High School teacher for Second Degree Sexual Assault

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Are your favorite non-essential places reopening the right way? The State Fire Marshal has an answer

State News
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) –The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal (SFM) , in partnership with The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards, has provided strict Phase One guidance for the reopening of all non-essential businesses.

Are your favorite or most frequented establishments following the guidelines ?

Find the guidelines for each type of non-essential establishment below:
Business or Organization
Restaurants and Cafes
Salons and Barbershops
Outdoor Sports
Museums, Zoos and Aquariums
Libraries
Movie Theaters
Gyms and Fitness Centers
Places of Worship

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories