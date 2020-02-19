APSO asking for public’s help finding missing 35-year-old man from Gonzales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – Have you seen this man?

The last time anyone saw Christopher Bolona, 35, of Gonzales was on January 25.

APSO says, “family members reported Bolona missing on February 17 after several failed returned phone calls and text messages.”

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office provided some information about the missing man:

Bolona stands approximately 5 feet, ten inches

He weighs approximately 140 pounds

Bolona has brown eyes and black hair that may be braided

If you have any information on the location of Christopher Bolona, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

If you would like to collect a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.