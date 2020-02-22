Another $34M sought to fill gaps in Louisiana prisons budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is seeking another $34 million to cover Louisiana prison costs this year.

That is prompting questions from state lawmakers who have seen continued requests for infusions of cash for corrections charges annually.

The request came up Thursday at a meeting of the House and Senate budget committee. Republican lawmakers noted a package of bipartisan sentencing law changes passed three years ago was supposed to save Louisiana money by shrinking the prison population.

The administration is seeking more than $18 million for the Department of Corrections to fill budget holes and nearly $16 million to pay parish sheriffs for housing state inmates in their jails.