Amtrak train strikes SUV in Louisiana, woman transported to hospital

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a collision between an SUV and an Amtrak train.
Officers say the accident happened around 3 p.m. near Central Avenue and Heaslip Avenue in Metairie.
Initial reports show the driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old woman, drove around the railroad crossing arms. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JPSO plans to issue the woman a citation for failure to yield.
No one on the train was injured.
