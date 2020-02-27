Amtrak train strikes SUV in Louisiana, woman transported to hospital

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting a collision between an SUV and an Amtrak train.

Officers say the accident happened around 3 p.m. near Central Avenue and Heaslip Avenue in Metairie.

Initial reports show the driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old woman, drove around the railroad crossing arms. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JPSO plans to issue the woman a citation for failure to yield.

No one on the train was injured.

